For those of you in the United States, I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. For those of you in other countries who don’t celebrate the holiday, I hope you’re having a nice week. A lot of people will be out shopping today. There are always loads of Black Friday sales. I doubt I will be one of them. My plan is to stay in and be lazy. Isabella gets to be lazy everyday, so I’m going to take a page out of her playbook. I doubt I’ll sleep like she does, but I plan to just relax.
By the way, my Thanksgiving dinner turned out very nice. I wish I’d had someone to share it with, then maybe I wouldn’t have eaten too much of the dressing I made. Cornbread dressing is one of my favorite part of Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
2 comments:
Hello from Brazil.
Glad you had a nice Thanksgiving dinner and think you're wise to stay away from the black Friday shoppers. I never understood the fascination with the desire to fend off crowds and deal with all the craziness associated with the day.
Dressng is also my favorite. The turkey is a side dish for dressing to me, and I enjoy the dressing much more
Post a Comment