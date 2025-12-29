Dental Dread, With a Side of Ice

Tomorrow is not exactly shaping up to be my favorite day.
I have a root canal scheduled at 10 a.m., and I’ve been dreading it ever since it was put on the calendar. I know—modern dentistry, numbing, skilled professionals, all of that. I believe the reassurances. I still don’t like the idea.
As if that weren’t enough, we’re also under a Winter Weather Advisory and an Ice Storm Warning. The heaviest ice accumulation is expected between midnight and 10 a.m., which means I’ll be heading out right in the thick of it. Temperatures are supposed to drop quickly behind freezing, with gusty winds that could cause additional power outages into Tuesday. Honestly, I’m not thrilled about any part of that.
That said, I do have one small thing working in my favor: I’ve actually fallen asleep during a root canal before. Apparently, once I’m numb and reclined, my body just decides it’s nap time. So maybe that’s the plan tomorrow—carefully make it through the icy roads, close my eyes in the dentist’s chair, drift off, and wake up wondering when it’s all over. 😂
I’m hoping for a smooth procedure, minimal discomfort, safe travel, and maybe a well-earned afternoon of staying put afterward. If nothing else, I’ll remind myself that this is one of those days that’s unpleasant anticipating it, but usually manageable once you’re actually in it.
Here’s hoping tomorrow goes quickly—and quietly.
Wish me luck.
Update – 7:10 a.m.: My dentist appointment has been rescheduled due to the weather. The office will call me tomorrow to set a new date. I’m honestly very relieved that I don’t have to get out in this mess—driving in these conditions had me genuinely worried. Dental appointments can be difficult to reschedule, so we’ll see what happens next, but thankfully this root canal isn’t an emergency.
Me too, dentist appointment at 2 PM in an hour and a half.
Did you know that Brigitte Bordot is dead?
I hadn’t seen the news before your comment, so I didn’t know yet. I’m not overly familiar with her work beyond the broad outlines, but she was undeniably a major cultural figure in France and beyond, particularly in the 1950s and 60s, even as her later years were shaped by outspoken and controversial political views that complicated her legacy.
