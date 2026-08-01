Moment of Zen: Sleeping In

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
After feeding Isabella this morning, I did something I almost never do—I fell back asleep. Every once in a while, an unexpected extra hour or two of sleep is exactly the kind of peace we need.
I don't have any cats (except ones made of bronze, porcelain, etc.), but today—after going to bed at 11 p.m. and sleeping quite well—I woke up at 10 a.m.!
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I don't have any cats (except ones made of bronze, porcelain, etc.), but today—after going to bed at 11 p.m. and sleeping quite well—I woke up at 10 a.m.!
Post a Comment