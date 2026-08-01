Saturday, August 1, 2026

Moment of Zen: Sleeping In

After feeding Isabella this morning, I did something I almost never do—I fell back asleep. Every once in a while, an unexpected extra hour or two of sleep is exactly the kind of peace we need.










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1 comment:

uvdp said...

I don't have any cats (except ones made of bronze, porcelain, etc.), but today—after going to bed at 11 p.m. and sleeping quite well—I woke up at 10 a.m.!

August 1, 2026 at 9:12 AM

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