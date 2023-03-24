It's so good to be home and back to sleeping in my own bed. I really did not like the hotel I was staying at. The front desk people were rude; they acted like it was a burden to help you. They never cleaned my room, even though their description of the hotel says, "We clean rooms daily." Hilton hotels have become no better than a run-down Holiday Inn. The last time I stayed at a Hilton, I found a bedroom slipper in my bed, which was disgusting since it meant they had not changed the sheets. Also, the elevators did not work. When I got there, only one of the three elevators was actually in operation, and it didn't always stop on your floor or take you where you wanted to go. No matter which floor you were going to, it always made a stop at the lower lobby and the second floor. I have no idea why it always went to these floors because no one ever got on or off at those floors. Also, the beds were not comfortable, and the pillows were flat.
The best part about being home though is not just my bed but being back with Isabella. She met me at the door when I came home and has not let me out of her sight since. She's been very chatty too. She's normally a very quiet cat, but she meowed for an hour or so once I got home. I guess she wanted to tell me she was glad I was home and that I should not leave again. I've had cats in the past that won't have anything to do with you when you have been away, but not Isabella. She lets you know how happy she is that I am back home.
I am off work today and plan on being very lazy. I just want to enjoy being at home with Isabella. I'm sure I will watch Picard and The Mandalorian again at some point. I might even watch a movie. I'm pretty sure I will take a nap at some point.
