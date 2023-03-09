Sitting in front of my laptop this Thursday morning, I have been trying to figure out what to write, and I can't think of a single thing. Only two things are running through my head: the new episode of Star Trek: Picard is out on Paramount+ and the chorus to a Lorrie Morgan song, "Except for Monday," which goes like this:
Except for Monday, which was never good anyway
Tuesday, I get a little sideways
Wednesday, I feel better, just for spite
Thursday and Friday take too long
Before I know it, Saturday's gone
But it's Sunday now
And you can bet that I'm alright.
Thursday and Friday often seem like they take too long. I'm pretty sure this Thursday is definitely going to take too long, as I am in meetings all day.
No comments:
Post a Comment