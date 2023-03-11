Saturday, March 11, 2023

Moment of Zen: Beach Sunsets

Anonymous said...

looks like someone is about over Vermont winter

March 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM
Joe said...

Anon, while this has not been my worst winter in Vermont, it was spring break this week, and that always makes me think of the beach. Besides, I just want a vacation and to go somewhere for myself and not just travel for work.

March 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM

