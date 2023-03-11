Moment of Zen: Beach Sunsets

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
looks like someone is about over Vermont winter
Anon, while this has not been my worst winter in Vermont, it was spring break this week, and that always makes me think of the beach. Besides, I just want a vacation and to go somewhere for myself and not just travel for work.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
looks like someone is about over Vermont winter
Anon, while this has not been my worst winter in Vermont, it was spring break this week, and that always makes me think of the beach. Besides, I just want a vacation and to go somewhere for myself and not just travel for work.
Post a Comment