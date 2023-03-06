This weekend, I have been sleeping in. I've even gone to bed early. I got up at 4 am to feed Isabella but returned to bed and slept another hour or two. I've been feeling a little rundown. I'm not sure what's going on, but I haven't had a lot of energy the last few days. Thankfully, I have today off work since it is spring break, and we always get the Monday of spring break as a holiday. I even feel like going back to bed right now, but I'm going to have a cup of tea and make something for breakfast. That usually wakes me up, and I feel a bit better and slightly more energetic. Have a great day, everyone.
Hope you get your mojo back.
I find this time of year can be tough after weeks and weeks of winter and staying cooped up inside. If there is somewhere you can go to walk around, sometimes the effort of going out and moving around helps me wake up and feel more energized.
