Twitter Shock

I was scrolling through my Twitter feed and came across a picture of a really handsome guy with a gorgeous body covered with the perfect amount of silky dark fur. It was the guy in the picture above. His name is Bruno Duarte Vincent (Twitter: @lobo_carreira or Instagram: @belowdeckbruno). He was apparently on the Bravo show Below Deck. However, none of that’s the point of telling you about Bruno. The point is the first picture I came across, which was not the one above. It was one of Bruno lying on a bed, naked. When I first looked at the picture, I thought, “This would be a great picture to use on my blog. His arm is covering anything that would be too inappropriate.” Then, I took a closer look. It was not his arm; it was his penis. 😳 So obviously, I could not post that picture, but you can easily go to his Twitter and find it. I just had to laugh when I thought of how I could mistake his penis for his arm. My only defense is that I only glanced at the picture at first and was not wearing my reading glasses.
Indeed it is stunning
For the first time, I had to connect to twiter, you will have to give me a lesson, professor .
