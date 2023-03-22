In my “Moment of Zen: My Type” last Saturday, I mentioned my first crush, and someone asked me to write about him. I had every intention of doing so in this post; however, after driving down to Connecticut on Monday and being in a workshop yesterday afternoon, I was exhausted. It also didn’t help that I’d eaten at a truly awful sushi restaurant for dinner. Anyway, the point is, I was just too tired to really write anything last night, and I didn’t have time this morning. I have to be at a day long workshop today, and without Isabella waking me up, I’m able to sleep a little extra. After getting ready and having breakfast, there just isn’t much time left before I have to leave. I will, however, get to the story of my first crush at some point, just be patient.
2 comments:
"The most incomprehensible thing in the world is the patience of the poor, a dark and miraculous medal of the patience of God in his palaces of light. »
Léon Bloy, beloved author of Pope Francis
Looking forward to it. (For the benefit of other readers, I wasn't the one who made the request. Thanks to whoever did.)
