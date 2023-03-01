Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
OMG! Me too but I would be afraid of what kind of man he could be.I don't usualy take a hitch hicker but back in 1998 on a trip to go to join my wife at that time (Montreal to Rivière du Loup) just few miles after Québec city there was that cute blond 25yo guy on the highway to get a ride. I stopped seeing he was a musician and wearing jeans short shorts showing his long hairy blond legs... He was going further than my destination.He was very sweet so I decided to get him to his destination.Nothing else happened but he was very sexy and attractive. In 1999 I got my divorce and did my coming out. Too bad it wasn't after that...
