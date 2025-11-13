Thursday, November 13, 2025

A Quick Note This Morning


I had a terrible night of sleep last night, and as a result, I just do not feel like writing anything today. Some mornings are like that, and I’m choosing to give myself a bit of slack.

I hope all of you have a wonderful day, and may it be far more restful and pleasant than mine started out to be!


Posted by at
Labels:

5 comments:

Archie said...

You should call in sick and sleep. Prioritize your health!

November 13, 2025 at 6:56 AM
uvdp said...

I hope the day will be better than the night.

November 13, 2025 at 7:17 AM
Rob T said...

You're not obligated to post every morning, your health and well-being is more important. We appreciate the time and effort you give to entertain and inform us.

November 13, 2025 at 10:56 AM
Jack said...

Ditto to Rob T. Give yourself a break. I know it keeps you going but there comes a time when me (you) comes first.

November 13, 2025 at 8:13 PM
Bill said...

Joining the chorus, your health and well-being come first.

November 13, 2025 at 8:45 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)