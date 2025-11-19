A Quick Check-In

I have to make this one short today because I slept in a bit—one of the perks of being on vacation, even if it means I have a little less time to get myself going this morning. Honestly, I’m not complaining. A slow start felt good.
Even though I’m taking some vacation time this week, I would have had today off anyway because I’m heading down to the headache clinic for my next Botox appointment. The good news is they were able to get my insurance to approve treatments every ten weeks instead of every twelve. The helpful effects always wore off right around week ten, so I’m hoping this new schedule will keep the headaches at bay a little more consistently.
Fingers crossed—and coffee in hand—I’m off to get ready for the day. I hope your Tuesday is gentle and kind to you.
4 comments:
Very good news on the Botox treatments. If you don’t ask they won’t know to give. Now it’ll start wearing off at 8 weeks. We can’t win. I assume you looked at what foods will trigger a migraine.
Put down that coffee. Caffeine, meat containing sulphites, yogurt, aspartame, cheese are just some of the triggers. You need to watch what you eat i.e. some restrictions.
Good luck Joe, hope if helps.
Y no te olvides de descansar mucho. Un abrazo
Ángel
Post a Comment