Staycation Thursday

My vacation is officially more than halfway over, and I’m already dreading returning to work next week. The only silver lining is that it’ll be a short week—and most of it I’ll be entirely alone at the museum. There’s a certain peace in that, even if it also reminds me that the quiet is coming to an end.
All week, I’ve told myself I’d finally get back to working out. With the days free, I could go during daylight hours and maybe even run into my former trainer. After being out so long because of my back, I’ve become an expert at excuses—telling myself I’ll go after work (I never do) or that I’ll get up early and go before work (I definitely never do). But even this week, one thing after another has popped up and thrown off my plans.
Yesterday I even packed my gym clothes when I headed to the Headache Clinic. The plan was simple: do a little shopping, have lunch, and then swing by Planet Fitness before heading home. But the Botox had my head feeling tender, and a migraine settled in before the day was over. So instead of working out, I went home and took a nap. Not exactly the fitness comeback I envisioned.
This morning, though, I plan—there’s that word again—to go before lunch. I’ve got a dentist appointment this afternoon for the crown I’ve been putting off. The appointment is from 2 to 4 p.m., which means my mouth will still be comfortably numb right around dinner time. So either I skip dinner altogether or eat far later than I prefer. Either way, I suspect I won’t feel like doing much once I get home.
Staycations never quite go the way we imagine, do they? But at least for now, I still have a few slow hours ahead of me—and maybe, just maybe, I’ll make it to the gym today.
5 comments:
Joe, watch the negative attitude. If you think it will go wrong, it will. How’s the hunting going?
How deep do the botox needles go? Impacting the skull? That could have triggered the migraine.
The needles barely go in, just enough to reach the nerves, and only a small amount is used in each shot, which varies between 31-37 shots. Any kind of head pain will trigger my migraines. All I have to do is slightly hit my head on something, I a migraine starts.
He pasado por la misma situación que describe José pero te doy la razón en lo que dices: si estás negativo todo saldrá mal. Lo mejor es tratar de ser positivo, además piensa que en breve tendrás tus días de vacaciones de Navidad y por otro lado tu eres el mejor en ese museo. Un abrazo.
Ángel
Ese chico de la foto es adorable, yo le amo, no puedo evitarlo.
Ángel
