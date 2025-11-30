Another Year of Becoming

All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.— Psalm 139:16
Birthdays can stir up a whole symphony of emotions. Some years we celebrate with joy; other years, we feel the weight of who’s missing, what’s changed, or where life didn’t unfold the way we hoped. But whether the candle count excites us or unnerves us, a birthday is always—always—an invitation to grace.
One of my favorite verses for days like this comes from Psalm 139:16:
“All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
That verse isn’t about fate or predestination so much as it is about belonging—the reminder that our lives are not accidents, even when they feel messy, lonely, or unfinished. For LGBTQ+ Christians, a birthday can carry an extra layer of meaning: another year of surviving a world that often misunderstands us; another year of claiming our place in the world; another year of living truthfully, even when truth has cost us something.
Birthdays remind us that God’s faithfulness is not measured in milestones. It’s measured in presence.
Another year of God sitting with us in our sadness.
Another year of God celebrating with us in small victories.
Another year of God whispering, You are fearfully and wonderfully made—even when we don’t feel fearfully wonderful at all.
In John 10:10, Jesus says, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Abundance does not mean perfection. It doesn’t mean a life without mistakes or heartbreak. It means the fullness of being truly alive: loving, learning, grieving, healing, laughing, resting, trying again.
Every birthday is a living testament that God isn’t finished with us.
For many of us, the older we get, the more complicated birthdays become. Maybe we think about people who should still be here. Maybe we reflect on choices we made or didn’t make. Maybe we hear that little voice saying we’re behind somehow, as if life is a race with a single finish line.
But God’s voice is different. God’s voice says:
You’re right on time.
You’re still growing.
You’re still becoming.
Your story is not over.
And for queer folks—for anyone who has ever had to fight for the right to live fully—each birthday is nothing short of sacred.
It’s a celebration of resilience.
A celebration of authenticity.
A celebration of the courage it took to get here.
And I’ll be honest: I wrote this devotional today because it’s my birthday. Birthdays always make me reflective—sometimes wistful, sometimes grateful, always a little contemplative. So if you’re reading this and today is your birthday too, or if yours is coming up soon, know you’re not alone in whatever mix of emotions you’re carrying.
Whether this year comes with cake and candles or simply a quiet moment with your thoughts—or a purring companion curled up next to you—may it remind you of this truth:
You are here. You are loved. And God delights in the person you are becoming, year by year, breath by breath.
Happy birthday to everyone who needs to hear this today. And a quiet “happy birthday” to myself, too—grateful for another year of life, love, and God’s gentle presence.
6 comments:
Happy birthday, Joe! Thanks for a great blog and your thoughtful words.
Happy birthday Joe! Lovely blog post as always, and enjoy your special day!
Happy birthday to a very special friend! Wishing you good health, contentment, and laughter throughout the coming year, and always. <3
Happy Birthday, Joe! Psalm 139 has been a favorite of mine as well. May this day and the coming year be filled with grace and peace. All the best!
Have a wonderful day and blessed year ahead - full of fun and good health.
Happy Birthday Joe! Have a great day! Love your blog …Dex
Post a Comment