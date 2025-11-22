Saturday, November 22, 2025

Moment of Zen: Morning Joe









Posted by at
Labels:

4 comments:

Adam said...

Nice choices. Enjoy your weekend.

November 22, 2025 at 11:20 AM
Jack said...

Sure, I said to ditch the coffee and you retaliate with yummies drinking their morning Joe.

November 22, 2025 at 12:04 PM
JiEL said...

No.2 Could be the twin brother of that 38yo man I had sex with few weeks ago.
No.5 Cute little bunny I could make his coffee every morning for ever...

November 22, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Anonymous said...

¡¡¡¡Los amo a todos!!!!
Ángel

November 22, 2025 at 6:59 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)