A Quiet Table, a Full Heart

This Thanksgiving will be a small one for me, but it will still be a good one. I’ll be making my own little feast: turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Truth be told, I’m mostly looking forward to the dressing. It has always been one of my favorite foods of the season—comfort, tradition, and memory all in one dish.
It will just be me and my lovely Isabella at the table this year, and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. She has truly been a lifesaver for me in more ways than I can count. She has an uncanny way of knowing when I don’t feel well, when I’m anxious, or when I just need quiet company. I am deeply thankful for her sweet, steady presence in my life.
I’m also incredibly thankful for my friendships—especially Susan—and for the people who show up for me again and again with kindness, laughter, and support. And yes, I’m even thankful for my family, even though they do manage to drive me crazy most of the time. Love is complicated, but it is still love.
Most of all today, I want to thank you—my wonderful readers. So many of you are so encouraging in your comments, and over the years I have made real, meaningful friendships through this little corner of the internet. Some of you I still hear from often. Some I haven’t heard from in a long time. And some I know have passed on. Each of you, in your own way, has made an impact on my life, and for that I am truly grateful.
I know some of you rarely comment publicly, but every once in a while I’ll receive a quiet email instead—and I treasure those messages just as much. In fifteen years of writing this blog, I’m grateful to say that negativity has been rare. The overwhelming majority of what I receive from you is warmth, encouragement, and generosity of spirit. That is no small gift.
To my readers in the United States, I wish you a peaceful, joyful Thanksgiving. And to those of you around the world who don’t celebrate this holiday—please know how thankful I am for you being part of my life all the same.
Today, my table may be small, but my gratitude is anything but.
Happy Thanksgiving, my friends. 🦃❤️
6 comments:
Happy Thanksgiving, Joe !
Since you didn't post the photo of the day, I was worried you were sick, but I'm relieved now.
In France, for Christmas, we stuff the turkey with chestnuts.
Happy Thanksgiving! This holiday is such a wonderful opportunity to thank God and all those we love and value for all the great people in our lives as well as express our gratitude for our many freedoms
Glad you can enjoy Thanksgiving in peace and quiet, Joe! And with Isabella's excellent company! Have a happy Thanksgiving!
Have a happy and blessed day. Thank you
In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving foods you mentioned, I also hope you can finish the meal with a traditional Thanksgiving dessert like apple pie. Enjoy!
Have a blessed day and hearty eats. Grasp & enjoy your day!!
