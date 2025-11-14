Today is a work-from-home day, and I’ve officially flipped the switch into cozy weekend mode. I’m off all next week, which feels wonderfully luxurious, and I can’t help daydreaming about hopping up to Montreal for a little adventure. Maybe one day soon. For now, I’ll settle for a quiet house, soft pajamas, and a cat who insists she’s the one really in charge of my schedule.
We’re expecting ice and snow this weekend, so I’ll likely be tucked safely inside—curled up with Isabella, who loves cold weather only because it means I become her heated mattress.
Wherever you find yourself this weekend, I hope it’s warm, gentle, and filled with small comforts. Stay safe, stay cozy, and enjoy every minute.
Here’s a pic of Isabella relaxing in my lap:
9 comments:
Have nice quite time as the storm rages.
My cat knows she the boss in the house. That’s why I live on my patio.
Archbishop Paul Coakley was elected president on the third ballot at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Fall Plenary Assembly. Bishop Daniel Flores was elected vice president. https://aleteia.org/2025/11/11/archbishop-paul-coakley-elected-president-of-the-usccb/
In Paris the temperature will drop from 19°C to 5°C next Friday.
Enjoy your time off and your quiet days inside warm with Isabella. A time to yourself, you've earned it.
Montréal vous plairait beaucoup :)
Et Quebec Cité est presque plus français que la belle France !
Il a y tellement de choses à voir et à faire, et une cuisine délicieux.
Votre chatte Isabella est précieuse. :)
Monsieur Dupuis 🇨🇦
¡¡¡Amo Paris!!!
Ángel
I’ve been several times to Montreal and love it.
The most beautiful, the oldest, the sunniest city in France: Marseille.
Warning! If you are walking in Quebec's Asian quarter: do not take Isabella with you: they eat cats !
