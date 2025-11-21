Apropos of Nothing

Every now and then a picture pops up online that sends your mind wandering down the oddest memory lane. I came across this picture earlier—just a very handsome, very naked man lining up a pool shot—and for whatever reason, it sent my mind spinning backward about twenty years to the first time someone ever taught me how to play pool.
Back in grad school, I had one of those unexpected friendships that just sort of ignite out of nowhere. He was a very straight, very frat-bro guy from Illinois. We met at the annual graduate welcome party at a professor’s lake house—the kind of event that involved a keg, mismatched lawn chairs, and a lot of awkward introductions. Somehow he and I started talking, and before I knew it, we were back at his apartment drinking on his balcony until dawn.
Too bad he was so straight—genuinely, hopelessly straight—because we could have had a great deal of fun together. And yes, I’m speaking from evidence. He was the kind of guy who talked a big game about his 9.5” dick and then casually proved it, not out of flirtation, but because frat boys operate on a completely different plane of shameless bravado. It was, I must admit, an impressive sight.
We became inseparable. Friday nights were for bar-hopping, poker with other grad students, or just whatever chaos the week produced. He technically had a girlfriend back in Illinois, but that didn’t stop him from sleeping with half the women he came across. She found it hilarious that her straight-as-an-arrow frat bro boyfriend’s best friend in Mississippi was gay. She always said he’d come home to her in the end, and she was right. They eventually got married, and to my knowledge, he never strayed again once they were living in the same city. But those Mississippi years? He was a horny little bastard. Weren’t we all when we were in our twenties.
One night in 2005—my birthday, I think—we ended up at a bar we almost never went to, one of those places with an almost perfect half-and-half mix of straights and gays. I can’t remember the name, but I could still drive you to it.
That night, he decided he was going to teach me to play pool.
Now, I was terrible at pool. Abysmal. So he stepped behind me, pressed his body against mine, and guided me into the proper position—very much like the pose in the picture above, though in our version everyone kept their clothes on. For him, there was absolutely nothing sexual about it. For me…well, it was one of the more pleasant lessons I’ve ever received. And honestly, I did get better at pool after that night.
Somewhere in the mix, we ended up playing pool with two girls who I’m pretty sure were on the university’s softball team — definitely not the stereotypical “lesbian softball players” people love to joke about. One of them came back to his apartment with us and was very clearly hoping for a threesome. To my eternal regret, I figured it out a little too late, mostly because I had drunk way too much. I got sick, passed out on the couch, and fell asleep to the soundtrack of the two of them having sex. I woke up to round two the next morning before she cheerfully said goodbye to me on her way out.
Those were my “wilder days,” though in truth I was never that wild. I was still a very serious student. It was simply the first time in my life I’d had real freedom—living three hours from my family, coming out, navigating grad school, rebuilding life after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the house I’d been living in, and having to move into the dorms for a semester because my town was overrun by Katrina refugees and housing was at a premium and in short supply.
Another morning, I woke up in his bed with a female professor lying between us. Nothing had happened; none of us had hooked up. But the way she woke—going from dead asleep to standing at the foot of the bed in one swift, acrobatic motion—is a sight I’ll never forget.
A lot of people didn’t like him. He could be an intellectual snob, and he was proud of it. For some reason, he thought I was the only person in our grad program smarter than he was. That’s not true, there were other people smarter than him. But he was a loyal friend to me during a very chaotic time in my life, when a lot of people I thought were friends turned out not to be such good friends. After his two years in Mississippi, he went back to Illinois, got a master’s in library science, followed his girlfriend to Texas for a job at a major oil company—she was a biochemist, and he eventually became the oil company’s corporate librarian—something I didn’t even know existed. Last I checked, he’d gone on to law school and was working as an attorney for the same big oil company.
We eventually drifted apart, as people do. But him teaching me to play pool—pressed behind me, bending me over just right, guiding my hands—remains one of my fondest and most vivid memories.
Funny how a single picture can open a door you didn’t even realize was still there. If this sparks a memory of your own — a friend, a night out, or a moment that caught you off guard — don’t be shy. Share in the comments. I always love reading your stories, and I know other readers will enjoy them too.
16 comments:
Interesting. You never sucked his dick? Not even one time?
Nope, not even one time.
Great story!!
You notty, naughty boy. That’s what university is for, exploring freedom, engaging, and testing your limits of what you perceive as safe sexually.
My roommate was bi but we only hooked up once. He had a micro penis and was more feminine than I cared for.
Una visita al hospital y en un pasillo un hermoso médico me miró de arriba a abajo mientras sonreía levemente. Miré tras de mi y me encontré con su mirada... Fué él quien rompió el hielo y se acercó a mi para llevarme a la cafetería y mientras tomamos un café me explicó que estaba como Médico Interno Residente (MIR) y que estaba de guardia... por lo que no podía salir del hospital. Me interrogó y cuando ya estaba seguro del terreno que pisaba me pidió dar una vuelta por el hospital hasta que me vi en su habitación. Reconozco que fue el mejor beso que recuerdo. Su uniforme de médico fué fácilmente despojado y nos tiramos juntos en aquella minúscula cama. Fue una aventura maravillosa que duró un año y como él no era residente de mi ciudad casi no tenía vida social, por lo que yo usaba con frecuencia su busca personas para localizarlo mientras le esperaba en el hall de entrada del Hospital General de Asturias. Siempre con su sonrisa, sus ojos verdes y aquel bonito cuerpo que a mi me parecía el más bello de todos los hombres. No siempre nos veíamos en el hospital, algunos fines de semana (pocos por sus guardias en el hospital) los pasábamos en mi casa, donde le cuidaba y mimaba todo lo que podía. Le preparaba rica comida, ponía su ropa en la lavadora y disfrutábamos el uno del otro unas veces escuchándonos mutuamente y otras veces divirtiéndonos muy juntos. Se llamaba Marc y era catalán. Encantador
Ángel
I was in a terrible rooming situation as I began grad school. Met a very handsome fellow student through a mutual friend, and he was kind to offer me space in his apartment that he shared with another guy. Both were supremely straight and I was closeted. I was also dead broke and bought a thin mattress to throw on his bedroom floor. After a few weeks of me on the floor, he offered to share his queen sized bed. I was grateful, but hard every night sleeping beside him. Nothing happened between us, but I found it becoming irresistable to cuddle him after he fell asleep and moved back to my mattress. I know now that I had a tremendous crush on him. The next 2 years we were in a different apartment and I had my own room. We were great friends for 3 years, but we've only talked once since the late '70s. I still have great appreciation for him, and vivid memories of sleepy mornings in his bed.
Beautiful story
Joe, Part 1:
Your story was amazing. The joys, regrets, yearnings, romance, missed opportunities, serendipitous experiences, friendships, love between partners and just plain joyous sex it brought to mind in my own life were thrilling to remember and think about. And this snapshot of your life captured the essence of male sexuality from one end of the Kinsey curve to the other! I believe male sexuality is fluid and shouldn’t be categorized into straight, gay, bisexual or other terms. Those are just three facets of the behavioral possibilities of our male experience. And it’s unfortunate we’re also surrounded by rejection and hurt for expressing those feelings. Cultural taboos, ideology and other forms of repression limit our lives.
Part 2:
Here’s a personal story of my own. I had a wonderful father. He built us a go cart, clubhouse, was friendly, sympathetic to others pain and liked by everyone. After WW2 we lived in Tennessee in the suburbs of Nashville and he worked as Foreman of truck maintenance at a bread bakery. He also was a handsome guy.
From a young age I was curious about male genitalia. On the farms of my Uncles I enjoyed seeing the balls of horses, bulls and other critters. In those days the farmers wore loose overalls, shirtless and I soon discovered, no underwear. It was exciting to catch a glimpse down their pants of what they were packing. About the time I was 11 or 12 my father started appearing on weekend mornings completely nude as he walked from bedroom, to kitchen. He was well built. Somehow I knew not to stare openly at his impressive cock and balls but caught furtive glimpses as we passed.
Part 3:
At summer camp when I was about 13 I had my first experience of physical contact with another boy, my neighbor who went to the same camp. Back home we would go for walks in the countryside where we wouldn’t be seen and 69 each other. I would feel these convulsions in my dick but nothing came out. Then about 15 years old went on a camping trip to the Smoky mountains with a few of the staff of my school newspaper. There I became friends with our crew cut handsome Editor. He taught me how to smoke Marlboros and back home his was the first cock to cum in my mouth. It was a shocking but thrilling experience. Unfortunately he soon discovered heterosexual sex and our liaisons were over. Now I had no one.
Part 4:
There was a boy who lived across the street I became friends with. We teased each other and shared bawdy jokes. But I suspect his mother picked up on my interest in her son so kept him secluded at home. So I would stand by the glass front door of our house and stare across the street for a chance he might appear. I probably did this for hours and apparently my father picked up on my suffering, knew what I craved and needed but didn’t say anything. Soon one night I awoke to the sensation of a huge cock in my grasp. I had never held such a massive dick. I caressed it and was going to suck it when I suddenly realized this was not a dream but real and so was the cock. It belonged to my father who was lying in bed next to me completely naked! I leaped from the bed and moved to a couch in the living room. I know he had to be aware what happened but we never mentioned it and life went on as usual.
Part 5:
My father from Ohio, was an only child but my mother in Tennessee, came from a large family of 5 sisters and 5 brothers. Her youngest two brothers turned out gay. I remember once the youngest uncle was visiting us and started telling my father how a carful of soldiers from Ft. Campbell pulled him into their car to suck their cocks. My father immediately shushed him to stop this talk in front of my brother and I. In high school I worked after school at a soda fountain
Part 6:
A handsome college age guy also worked with me and one night he needed a ride home. When my dad came to pick me up he gave the guy a ride home, too. They got into an animated friendly conversation and I sensed they were connecting. So, my dad liked guys, too. We never talked about it but he was supportive when I left home to go to California with another guy. In later years after he died, thinking about that night when I held his hard cock in my hand, I realized he was trying to give me comfort in my suffering. How many gay guys get to suck the very dick from which they came and taste its cum? I regret I did not suck him off. A least I got to squeeze and hold it so he knew I appreciated touching it. From stories I’ve heard other gay friends tell of their fathers I’m so very lucky to have had mine.
Looks like you started a dear Abby column.
¿Por qué no sale la historia que escribí ayer sobre mi aventura con un médico José?
Ángel
Post a Comment