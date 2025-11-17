Cozy Monday

It’s Monday—but for once, I’m not dreading it. No alarms, no rushing around, no inbox waiting to ambush me. I have the whole week off, and it feels absolutely glorious.
Today, I get to relax. I might curl up on the couch and watch something mindless on TV, or maybe pick up a book I’ve been meaning to start. A nap is also a strong possibility—honestly, it’s at the top of the list.
I’m especially grateful that I don’t have anywhere I have to be. The snow that fell all day yesterday has left everything outside looking pretty but treacherous, and I’m perfectly content not to venture out in it. I do have a couple of small errands I could run later in the week… but only if the snow melts enough for driving not to feel like a circus act.
Mostly, though, I’m just going to enjoy this week-long vacation. No schedule. No pressure. Just me, some quiet time, and the luxury of slowing down.
Here’s to a peaceful Monday and a restful week ahead.
4 comments:
It's great that you get a break from that stressful job and difficult coworkers.
Get to work.
Sweet cheeks ! :)
Br’klyn Boy
¡Excelente José! Ahora puedes descansar si te lo permite su Majestad la Reina Isabel. También puedes recuperar fuerzas después de la pasada temporada con todos tus sufrimientos físicos y el estrés de "pelear" diariamente con tu superior jerárquico y esos compañeros que no te merecen. Quizá encuentres fotos de hermosos chicos con sus aún más hermosos culos o bellísimos marineros de uniforme azul oscuro... Sea como sea espero que descanses y que disfrutes mucho de estas vacaciones. Cuídate mucho de la nieve y procura abrigarte bien. Un abrazo.
Ángel
