I Hate Snow!

Early yesterday morning before I got ready for work, I went out to shovel the snow off my deck and the steps. Everything went fine clearing off the deck, but as I was cleaning the steps, I took one step down and there must have been a patch of ice underneath the snow because I lost my footing and fell down the stairs. I am bruised and sore all down the right side of my body. Needless to say, I was moving kind of slow yesterday, and as the day went on, I became more and more sore. I suspect I will wake up even more sore today. Sadly, it snowed more last night, so I have even more snow I need to clear off. Shoveling snow is a never ending chore this time of year in Vermont.
I love looking at snow and watching it drift down when it’s those big fluffy flakes, but I hate shoveling it off my porch and cleaning it off my car. It can be backbreaking work sometimes.
1 comment:
I hope you feel better. I did that same thing a month ago
and my right shoulder still hasn't healed. I'm 66.
Post a Comment