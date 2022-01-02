New Year, New Beginning

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.—2 Corinthians 5:17
New beginnings can be from a range of contexts. We just entered a new year. Some people may have started a new job. Others may have moved to a new city. You might even have begun a new relationship. A new beginning could also be entering a new phase of life with an updated outlook or belief, like renewing your faith or making resolutions for the new year (though we all know how well that usually goes).
The Bible offers advice and encouragement for beginning a new chapter by providing strength and support in the Word of God. Isaiah 43:18-19 tells us, “Do not remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth.” The past two years which have been dominated by political strife and a pandemic have been awful for most of us, and in some ways the world has changed dramatically, some good and some bad. However, we need to look ahead and move forward with a renewed outlook of making the world a better, safer, and healthier place.
Ephesians 4:23-24 says we should, “Be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.” Jesus taught us not what we should not do, but what we should do to be better people. Jesus was rarely negative and was a positive teacher. He wanted us to do good and be good. He wanted us to help our fellow human and live a righteous life by following his lead. His only negative teachings were about things people were doing to harm others. If we follow His example, this world can be a better place. It will be a world filled with love instead of hate. It will be a world of prosperity, not of poverty. It can be a world of healthiness, instead of one of sickness and death.
Ezekiel 11:19 speaks of a renewed spirit, “Then I will give them one heart, and I will put a new spirit within them, and take the stony heart out of their flesh, and give them a heart of flesh.” Let us live by faith, trusting in God through uncertainty and tribulation. May God bless you with a new beginning in the new year of 2022!
