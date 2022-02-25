I Say A Little Prayer

I hope y'all will all say a little prayer for me. I have been trying to get a viewing at a particular apartment complex that is in a good area, far enough away that I won't be the closest person to the museum, but still a manageable commute. The first two times they had an apartment come open, I couldn't get anyone to call me back. This morning when I was looking for apartment listings, one came up again, and I called almost immediately. I have an appointment to see the apartment on Sunday afternoon.
I am praying that if this is the right apartment, it will work out. I hope you'll say a little pray for the same thing.
P.S. I love this song. While I know Dionne Warwick originally sang it, I could not find a video of her actually singing it, but I could find one of Aretha Franklin singing it.
2 comments:
This is the prayer I said for you
“Glorious and good Saint Joseph,
You have experienced all the tribulations to find accommodation for Mary and Jesus. Remember your worries for them, your steps and the closed doors you found while you accompanied the Child Jesus on the roads of the census then of exile and finally of the return to your country.
In precariousness, you have always ensured that material conditions express your love and concern, your faithful presence and your protection towards Mary and Jesus.
Watch over the steps of The Closet Professor to find accommodation, that they take place easily and clearly, in particular watch over the relations with landlords and the conditions of the lease.
May this new home be a welcoming, peaceful place, with good neighbors and good relations between all.
May all who come to the home , be welcomed by your presence. Introduce into this place the love of Jesus and Mary.
Amen."
🙏🏻
