A Busy Day Off Work

My day will start off goin down to Dartmouth for another Botox treatment, I can tell the past treatment has worn off because I’ve had more frequent headaches. While the shots aren’t pleasant, the results seem to be mostly worth it. After my appointment, I need to go to Target for a few things, and then maybe an early lunch before heading home.
This afternoon, I’m going to see another apartment. The one I saw yesterday was a nice enough apartment with a beautiful view, but the view come with having to drive up a mountain with a dirt road. The the warmer weather and rain, the drive was horrible. I’m not sure I could do that on a regular basis. If the apartment had been really spectacular, maybe I could have, but it was not. Nice, but not spectacular.
After seeing the apartment, I am meeting some friends for dinner and a movie. We are going to see Death on the Nile. I’ve been looking forward to seeing it since I saw the Kenneth Branagh version of Murder on the Orient Express. The movie is at 6 pm, so the plan is to go somewhere for appetizers, then see the movie, and have dinner afterwards so that we aren’t pressed for time.
It’s a lot going on, but I hope it will be a good day.
