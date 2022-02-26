On Twitter and Instagram, I keep coming across a lot of Brazilian men. They are very sexy, and I have to admit, I think I now have a weakness for Brazilians. I don’t speak Portuguese, and I don’t think I’ve actually ever met a Brazilian man in real life, but I’d like the chance, and when men look like this, who cares if you speak the same language. I think we could figure it out. I’d at least like to try. 😂
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Moment of Zen: Brazilian Men
On Twitter and Instagram, I keep coming across a lot of Brazilian men. They are very sexy, and I have to admit, I think I now have a weakness for Brazilians. I don’t speak Portuguese, and I don’t think I’ve actually ever met a Brazilian man in real life, but I’d like the chance, and when men look like this, who cares if you speak the same language. I think we could figure it out. I’d at least like to try. 😂
1 comment:
My other half is Brazilian, and Boston has a huge population (I think the largest or second largest) of Brazilians. It is attributed to the large Portugeuse speaking population in Massachusetts (esp on Cape Cod and in southeastern MA). Which is a very roundabout way for me to say that I agree with you and if you can swing it at some point would encourage a visit to Brazil. It's a beautiful country. Happy to provide tips or suggestions to you or any of your readers who may be contemplating a trip there.
