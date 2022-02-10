Thursday, February 10, 2022

Sleepy


Last night, I was so sleepy all evening. I often write my posts just before I go to bed, which is what I was about to do when I wrote this; however, I was so sleepy that this is all I got written before my tiredness completely took me over. 

Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz said, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.” I guess I should have followed his advice and rested yesterday afternoon. Although, I have to agree with Ernest Hemingway when he said, “I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I'm awake, you know?” Homer, though, may have said exactly the right thing for this post, “There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.”

1 comment:

BosGuy said...

Hope you had a nice rest.
I love the quote from Hemingway.

February 10, 2022 at 8:07 AM

