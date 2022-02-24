Early to Bed

My presentation went well yesterday , at least people said it was interesting and enjoyable. I felt like it went well, and usually I can tell one way or the other by the time I finish. We should be posting the presentation to the museum’s Facebook page by the end of the week.
After, my presentation was over, I took the rest of the afternoon off. I could feel a headache coming on, so I laid down and took a nap. I felt better when I woke up, but it didn’t last. A few hours later, I had a really terrible headache and the area around where I had the tooth extracted was hurting pretty badly. Then, the nausea came. I saw the end of Jeopardy and went to bed.
Hopefully, I’ll be feeling better today.
Hope you are feeling better after a night's rest and that the Botox treatments can help.
Thanks, BosGuy. I'm feeling better after an uninterrupted 9 hours of sleep last night. The Botox mostly helps, but when we drop 50 degrees in 24 hours and a winter storm is on it's way, Botox just can't help with those extreme pressure changes. I doubt anything could.
