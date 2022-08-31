Thankfully, for the most part, I am feeling better than I was over the weekend. I no longer have a fever, and after nearly three hours at an express care clinic, I found out that I tested negative for COVID, Flu, and RSV. I was not able to see my doctor because they won’t see patients if there is the possibility of them having COVID. They required that I have two negative COVID tests before they could see me. I had taken one on Sunday and took another at the express clinic on Monday, but by the time I got the results, my fever was basically gone, and I was feeling much better. The doctor I did get to see said I had some minor viral infection. All that remains now is a headache.
1 comment:
Good news.
Post a Comment