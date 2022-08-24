While my new migraine medicine seems to be helping a lot (migraines are less frequent and usually less intense), the exception to this is when it rains. For usually twenty-four hours or so before rain begins, I have a bad migraine. I’ve become a pretty accurate predictor of rain. It doesn’t matter how much or how little rain we actually get, the day leading up to it is pretty rough.
It rained off and on all day yesterday. Sometimes, my migraines stops when the rain begins, but not yesterday. My guess is that because it would rain a little then the sun would come out before it would rain a little more. This happened over and over all day yesterday. Finally my headache started getting better but then my mother called. I won’t even get into that little conversation, but talking to her always makes me feel like shit.
Anyway, as my migraine began to improve late yesterday afternoon, I began having severe sciatic nerve pain. My left side from just above my hip all the way down to my toes was in agony. I’ve had sciatica off an on for years and usually taking naproxen helps, and it did for a few minutes, but I went to bed with it still hurting.
I really hope today is a better, less painful day. I suspect this is the same with most people with chronic pain, but sometimes it gets so depressing to hurt all the time. You just want some kind of release.
2 comments:
Hope you are feeling better. It seems the rain we've had here for the past two days has moved off shore so hopefully the migraines have also stopped for you.
Thanks, BosGuy. I am feeling better today. I still have a slight headache, but at least the sciatica seems to have abated.
