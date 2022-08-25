Thursday, August 25, 2022

Emotions

Yesterday was a very emotional day for me, and not much else makes an emotional day worse than a phone call from my mother. None of it is something I want to discuss, but I also don’t feel like talking about anything else. Don’t worry, it wasn’t anything really bad, but I was feeling pretty drained last night. I got home, ate dinner, talked to a friend on the phone, my mother called, and then, took a Xanax for my anxiety before laying on the couch to watch Star Trek, which is always good for my mental health. I just needed to get recentered and relax.
Unknown said...

Of course, your family is going to "push your buttons", they're the ones that installed them.
Breathe. Absolutely be gentle with yourself.

August 25, 2022 at 10:16 AM
VRCooper said...

Xanax. You do you BUT that says it all.

May I suggest--

https://www.instagram.com/josh_ffw/?hl=en

There may be some nuggets for life.

Best

XO

August 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM

