Yesterday was a very emotional day for me, and not much else makes an emotional day worse than a phone call from my mother. None of it is something I want to discuss, but I also don’t feel like talking about anything else. Don’t worry, it wasn’t anything really bad, but I was feeling pretty drained last night. I got home, ate dinner, talked to a friend on the phone, my mother called, and then, took a Xanax for my anxiety before laying on the couch to watch Star Trek, which is always good for my mental health. I just needed to get recentered and relax.
2 comments:
Of course, your family is going to "push your buttons", they're the ones that installed them.
Breathe. Absolutely be gentle with yourself.
Xanax. You do you BUT that says it all.
May I suggest--
https://www.instagram.com/josh_ffw/?hl=en
There may be some nuggets for life.
Best
XO
Post a Comment