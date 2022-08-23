Sunday, August 28, 2022

23rd Psalm

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: 

He leadeth me beside the still waters

He restoreth my soul: 

He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness 

for his name's sake

Yea, though I walk through the valley 

of the shadow of death, 

I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; 

Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me 

in the presence of mine enemies: 

Thou anointest my head with oil; 

My cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me 

all the days of my life: 

and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

Rob T said...

My favorite psalm. And the pic is perfect. A great way to begin this day.

August 28, 2022 at 6:52 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)