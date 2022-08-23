23rd Psalm

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:
He leadeth me beside the still waters
He restoreth my soul:
He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness
for his name's sake
Yea, though I walk through the valley
of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil: for thou art with me;
Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me
in the presence of mine enemies:
Thou anointest my head with oil;
My cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me
all the days of my life:
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
My favorite psalm. And the pic is perfect. A great way to begin this day.
