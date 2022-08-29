I’ve spent most of the weekend in bed or laying on my couch. Sadly, it wasn’t with the guy in the picture above. Instead, I was in bed because I’ve had a terrible migraine and have been running a fever. My fever has gone down a few times, and my headache has abated for short periods. However, both always seem to come back worse. Mostly though, I have been miserable. If I’m not miraculously better when I wake up this morning, I’m going to try to get an appointment to see my doctor. I hate being sick, and I hate even more having a fever.
