The Weekend

Whenever anyone visits me in Vermont there are two place everyone wants to see: Church Street Marketplace and the Ben and Jerry’s Factory. Church Street Marketplace has been the center of Burlington, Vermont, with its colorful cafes, thriving art scene, and good vibes. A couple of weeks ago, Sweetwaters American Bistro, a staple of Church Street for over 40 years, announced that it would close. Labor Day will be there last day. I’ve always liked Sweetwaters, and I often took visitors to eat there. Since they will only be open a few more weeks, two of my friends and I decided we wanted to have one last dinner there, so we are going tonight. It just so happens that Church Street Marketplace’s annual sidewalk sale is also this weekend. It should be fun to walk around looking at the shops and then having a nice relaxing dinner.
Tomorrow, we are going to get together again to go to Cider Fest In Waterbury. It’s taking place at Cold Hollow Cider Mill which makes delicious hard cider and they are famous for their cider donuts. Cider Fest will be celebrating 48 years of Cold Hollow Cider Mill. They bill it as one of the last restful weekends at the Cider Mill before the new crop of apples start coming in. The festivities will include BBQ, hard cider slushies, ten varieties of hard cider, and a large selection of Vermont beers. I am most excited to try the BBQ and the hard cider slushies. My hope is that since Prohibition Pig, the best BBQ restaurant in Vermont, which happens to be in Waterbury, will be making the BBQ.
It should be a fun weekend. Sunday will be for doing laundry and getting some rest.
