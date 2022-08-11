I have Spectrum cable at my current apartment. For the most part I get good service with Spectrum, though it is more expensive than my previous cable, and I no longer have HBO. When I first got Spectrum, I realized there were several channels that I wanted that I did not get, such as TCM (I love old movies), so I went with the expanded package to get TCM and so,s other channels I didn’t have. One of those channels was Heroes & Icons, which I didn’t realize I had until last night. H&I shows Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise every night. Though I won’t stay up until midnight to see all five shows, I would like to have the option. When I tuned to the channel, it says I need to upgrade, even though I already upgraded to this channel, also there isn’t a 🔑 icon after the channel title, which means I’m supposed to have the channel available. I can access the channel through the Specteum app on my iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Roku, but I cannot access it through the cable box.
Because it would not let me tune into the channel, I decided to contact Specteum. I was first told to reset the cable,box, which I did, and it did not fix the problem. My next option was to use the chat feature on their website. It was not working correctly because they were supposed to try resetting the box remotely, but it never reset. So, they then said I needed to talk to a representative instead of their automated system. It said there was a 25-30 minute wait, so I waited. And I waited. And I waited. Finally, I got “near the front of the line” before they said it was taking longer than usual and to continue to wait. I spent most of my evening waiting on a Spectrum representative, but eventually it was my bedtime, so I had to disconnect. I never was able to speak to anyone. I’ll have to try again when I get home from work tomorrow.
I hate waiting on customer service representatives. Usually, once I get someone on the phone or through the chat in the “Contact Us” section, the representative is usually very nice and helpful. The problem is getting someone to talk to. Oh well, I know like most people in the service industry of any kind, they are overworked, overwhelmed, and trying to do the best that they can.
In Spain, a law has recently been passed which, among many other things related to customer service, prohibits the treatment of customers with telephone robots. It obliges to deal personally with an operator thus avoiding long waits and unclear indications that can lead to confusion because the law understands that not everyone has computer skills and is not obliged to know the operation of computer equipment or even technical language. obliges the banks to attend personally and not through a web or app because the elderly feel excluded from operations and procedures that were only possible to do through computer equipment or asking for personal assistance in the bank offices and that could take weeks to be attended.
The modern and technical world is a marvel, but we can not demand that everyone can access and know how to use the means that today's technology offers us.
In many websites (e.g. Ebay, AVAST, etc.) it is VERY difficult to reach a place on their website that directly serves to contact someone to make an inquiry. In AVAST (known antivirus) after much searching on their website I decided to cheat and managed to find a place on their website where I was supposed to ask a question with the intention of making a purchase. Quickly someone got in touch with me!!!
A retired doctor was having a lot of problems with his bank to do anything, even to access his money because besides having eye problems, the easiest thing they offered him was to access through the ATM, but this good man did not see well and did not know how the ATM works, So he created a platform called "I am not stupid, I am old" and it was so successful that besides being received by the Minister of Economy, it was immediately legislated to facilitate access to everyone and, as I said, to avoid long telephone waits, confusing instructions and above all directed by a telephone robot.
Ángel
We cut the chord so to speak several years ago and turned to YT TV and a couple of streaming services. It took a week or two to get use to it and the less superior interface but I'm happy we moved away from cable. In part, because the customer service at our cable company was so poor and the cost of the "Triple Play" Cable, Phone, and Internet was so ridiculously expensive.
I hope you hear back from someone at Spectrum soon.
