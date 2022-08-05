The weekend is almost upon us. I have no plans for the weekend because it’s supposed to rain here every day through Wednesday. Rain in Vermont is not quite like the torrential downpours in Alabama, so I’m not too worried, but it does mean that I am not likely to get out and do anything.
Lately, I’ve been going through and watching all of the original Star Trek episodes. I’ve seen most of them here and there, but I always preferred the Star Trek series that were on in my lifetime. I’ve seen all of The Next Generation numerous times, and I’ve seen Deep Space Nine more times than I can count. The only Star Trek series that I have never seen all of them are The Original Series, The Animated Series, and Voyager. I haven’t seen all episodes of Voyager because when it was on UPN, I didn’t always have UPN on my cable system.
I will probably spend the weekend watching old episodes of the original Star Trek. I really don’t have much else to do. I may vacuum, do some cooking, and wash a few loads of laundry, but I don’t have much else to do this weekend. I may watch Galaxy Quest, since it’s now available on Paramount+. I found that out when I was searching for one of the newer Star Trek movies with Chris Pine as Kirk to watch and did a search for “Star Trek” and Galaxy Quest was listed under the Star Trek movies. If The Orville was on Paramount+, they’d probably list it under Star Trek too.
P.S. I had no idea what picture to use, but I like this one. It doesn’t represent Friday or the weekend or even Star Trek, but I used it anyway. I hope y’all like it.
