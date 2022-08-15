I had such a fun weekend. My friends and I went up to Church Street in Burlington Friday night, just as we planned. The only hiccup was that traffic was terrible on I-89, so it took twice as long to get up there, and that did not leave us with much time to check out the sales during Church Street's annual sidewalk sale. We basically went to two stores. First, we went to Kiss the Cook, which, just as it sounds, is a kitchen store. All three of us enjoy cooking. Well, I enjoy cooking; they enjoy baking. They got a few things, but I didn't buy anything there. Then we went to Ten Thousand Villages. There, I bought something. They had the cutest coffee mug with a black cat crawling up the sides. They also had some black cat bookends, but I did not buy them. The coffee mug, though, I coudl not resist.
After that, it was time for our dinner reservation. I have eaten at Sweetwaters many times, and it's always busy. Friday night was no exception. However, it felt like because they know they are closing, they aren't putting in as much of an effort. The food wasn't as good as it was in the past. Our waiter was very nice, and I doubt it was his fault that service was extremely slow, which always seems to have more to do with being understaffed and whatever goes on in the kitchen.
Saturday, we went to CiderFest, which was a little bit of a letdown. Right away, we knew there wasn't going to be much to it. The description had said they would have BBQ and cider slushies. It must have been a typo because they had a BBQ, and in the North, BBQ can mean hamburgers and hot dogs, which is what they had. We decided to go to Prohibition Pig, which is a very good BBQ place nearby, but the restaurant part was closed, and only the Brewery was open. The brewery menu is not BBQ but tacos. It's really an odd thing. My brisket tacos were good, but there were only two really small tacos, just enough to get you hungry. My friend's jerk chicken tacos were not as good. After eating, we went back to the CiderFest and got some apple cider donuts and a cider slush, but we did not stick around for the bluegrass music.
Yesterday morning, Isabella had me up as usual, and I got up and fed her and had breakfast myself. Then, I went for a hike. It was the same place that has the little waterfall, but it was a really nice hike. I enjoyed being out all alone and in nature in the early morning. It was about 49 degrees and the crisp temperature was exhilarating. After I got back, I took a shower and then went to the grocery store to get a few things. The rest of the day was spent relaxing. It was a good weekend.
No comments:
Post a Comment