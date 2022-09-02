Today starts my four day weekend. I have only one thing planned for today: to drive down to New Hampshire. I have some shopping I need to do, and the great thing about shopping in New Hampshire is there is not sales tax. I know there are a few things I need at Target, and I want to look at L.L. Bean for a new winter coat. They usually have a huge selection of coats on sale, and I’m going to need a new coat as I have lost some weight and my old coats are way too big for me now. I will probably also go to HomeGoods because I’m a sucker for that store. I just enjoy looking around. I also need to go to PetSmart to get Isabella some more food. Then I’ll probably have lunch before heading home where I plan to just relax this afternoon.
Tomorrow is the beginning of college football. None of the teams I watch are playing particularly interesting teams. In fact, I doubt there will be an exciting game in the bunch. Alabama is playing Utah State; Auburn is playing Mercer; and Southern Miss is playing Liberty. Also, they are all playing at the same time, which is a bummer. I like to have on the games throughout the day, but that won’t happen tomorrow.
So far, I have no plans for Sunday or Monday. If I’m feeling good, I may go for an early Sunday morning hike. I wasn’t able to last weekend because I was so sick. I just want to enjoy my time off. There won’t be much time off for the next three weeks. The next two weeks are going to be extremely busy at work. I’ll be teaching a lot of classes in the museum, and at the end of those two weeks will be homecoming, which is the busiest time of year for the museum. I will also be working the next three Saturdays (10th, 17th, and 24th). I rarely work that many Saturdays in a row, but I have a symposium to attend on the 10th, so I won’t be at the museum. I will be at the museum on the 17th and 24th. I’m going to need this four day weekend to rest up for the marathon of work ahead.
Enjoy the long holiday weekend.
Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer season here in New England and we move into early Fall, a time of the year I know you enjoy.
You've earned your time off. Enjoy the beauty of New England as we head into fall. Down here the heat, humidity and t-storms of summer remain.
