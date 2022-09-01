Procrastination

Last night, I did something that I always hated doing. I decided I’d write today’s post this morning. I used to do this with papers in college all the time. I’d get so tired, and I’d tell myself that “I’ll just sleep for an hour and wake up and finish my paper.” One hour became two hours, and two hours became three. I can be a master procrastinator. Last night was a bit different. Isabella always wakes me up early, so I decided to write my post when she woke me up at her usual time of 4:30 am. Of course, this morning, she let me sleep until my alarm went off at 5:15 am. I’m not complaining that she let me sleep, it’s just a little ironic.
Anyway, I don’t really have anything else to say for today.
