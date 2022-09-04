Imagine Positivity

Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.—Philippians 4:8
It’s easy to dwell on the negative when life is hard, disappointing, or painful. However, it’s important that we be more positive. Lord knows, I’m not always the best at being positive. In fact, I’m pretty awful at being positive sometimes. However, I still try to stay positive. Thinking positively helps us through the tough times and appreciate the great moments.
In times of desperation and hurt, it’s far too easy to be pessimistic. Those without good intentions will prey on our pessimistic attitude. However, if we remain positive, it’s harder to be exploited by the evil that surrounds us in this world. If we allow our pessimism to be exploited then we will react with despair, sadness, anger, etc. then, it is harder for us to imagine good in the world.
The biblical scholar Walter Brueggemann wrote in his book The Prophetic Imagination, "We need to ask not whether is is realistic or practical or viable but whether it is imaginable. We need to ask if our consciousness and imagination have been so assaulted and co-opted by the royal consciousness that we have been robbed of the courage or power to think an alternative thought." If we can imagine a better world, we can make a difference, but if we cannot imagine a better world, then we won’t be able to see the good in the world. It’s absolutely imperative that we look for the good in the world, even if we have to create that good ourselves.
We need to feed our minds with blessings from God and the good things we can find in our lives or situations. We are to think about what is true rather than the evil that sometimes surrounds us. We need to dwell on what is noble and right so our actions will follow our thoughts. We are to feed our minds with whatever is pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, or praiseworthy—all the things that help us stay focused on God’s love for us.
We should focus our minds on the truth and all the good things in life. Always staying positive is a challenge, especially during the most trying times. But as we actively practice this, even in the most difficult moments, we can fight painful situations, trials, and all the difficult things we face. It’s a way to reclaim and live out our lives with love, hope, faith, and gratefulness in the full blessings and love of God.
Try to wake up each morning with positive thoughts.if you do, I think you’ll see positive changes in your life and in the life of those around you. It may be cliché, but there is power in positive thinking.
Beautiful verse and comment Joe. We live in a world that bombards us every day with negativity and hate. It's hard, almost impossible, to get away from it. But we must try to see the good in others, it's there if we pay attention to things other than the negativity.
