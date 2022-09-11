And Hannah prayed and said: “My heart rejoices in the Lord; my horn is exalted in the Lord. I smile at my enemies, because I rejoice in Your salvation.
—1 Samuel 2:1
One smile is all it takes to improve your mood, energy, and overall health. One smile is all it takes to help someone have a better day. One smile is all it takes to make a difference in this world. One smile can make a powerful impact that ripples past our immediate surroundings.
Smiling does not just improve your personal health and well-being but also significantly impacts those around you. Your smile is literally contagious! A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology found that when participants were shown images of facial expressions of various emotions, the images of a person smiling triggered the participants naturally to mimic the facial expression and smile as well. When you smile at someone, they are likely to start smiling as well. Not only is your smile boosting your mood, but also makes a positive impact on another person.
The power of a smile should not be underestimated. A smile shares hope, affection, and peace. A smile has the power to bring light in the darkness, bring positive energy in the day, reduce stress in life, and bring greater happiness to the world. Thérèse of Lisieux said, "Miss no single opportunity of making some small sacrifice, here by a smiling look, there by a kindly word; always doing the smallest right and doing it all for love." One smile is all it takes. Give it a try. Smile. Watch how suddenly you will feel its immense power and impact in elevating your mood and well-being.
