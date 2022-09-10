Moment of Zen: Smile

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I completely agree with you: smiling young men and black cats with a cup of tea and a good French pastry.
That sounds like heaven to me, uvdp.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
I completely agree with you: smiling young men and black cats with a cup of tea and a good French pastry.
That sounds like heaven to me, uvdp.
Post a Comment