Saturday, September 10, 2022

Moment of Zen: Smile

I love a man with a beautiful smile. Maybe it’s because I have a goofy looking smile, but I nice smile makes a man so much more attractive.
2 comments:

uvdp said...

I completely agree with you: smiling young men and black cats with a cup of tea and a good French pastry.

September 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM
Joe said...

That sounds like heaven to me, uvdp.

September 10, 2022 at 6:29 AM

