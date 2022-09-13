Tuesday, September 13, 2022

In Summer Twilight

By Joshua Henry Jones, Jr.

 

Just a dash of lambent carmine

  Shading into sky of gold;

Just a twitter of a song-bird

  Ere the wings its head enfold;

Just a rustling sigh of parting

  From the moon-kissed hill to breeze;

And a cheerful gentle, nodding

  Adieu waving from the trees;

Just a friendly sunbeam’s flutter

  Wishing all a night’s repose,

Ere the stars swing back the curtain

  Bringing twilight’s dewy close.

 

About the Poet

Joshua Henry Jones, Jr. was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina. He published both prose and poetry, including Poems of the Four Seas (The Cornhill Company, 1921); The Heart of the World (Stratford Co., 1919); and By Sanction of Law(McGrath Publishing Company, 1924). Jones died on December 14, 1955, in Boston.

