Bros Review

As I mentioned on Friday, I went to see Bros, “A Boy Meets Bro Love Story,” as the tagline says. The consensus on Rotten Tomatoes was that “Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation -- and just as importantly, it's a whole bunch of fun to watch.” I wouldn’t go that far. It was worth it to see Luke Macfarlane, who I love as an actor. If you look at his Instagram, you’ll see he’s a bit of a “gay bro” in real life. There were certainly parts that were fun, but there was a whole lot of angry speechmaking by Billy Eichner’s character. A little bit of an angry rant on occasion can be funny, but not when it’s 75 percent of the movie. I realize it’s the part he was playing, but give it a rest. I was really hoping for a lighthearted romantic comedy. Yes, it should have a little angst, but that should be between the main love interests, not Billy Eichner vs. the World. There were enjoyable parts to the movie, such as when they are in Provincetown. The actual love story is also nice, but it gets a little bogged down by Billy Eichner’s constant rants.
I would still recommend you go see it. After looking at the reviews, I can only assume I am in the minority. Sadly, it also flopped at the box office this weekend. My friend and I were literally half the audience at the theater. The movie sold $4.8 million in tickets, about 40 percent less than expected. As the New York Times said, “There is no easy way to say it: When the reviews are this sensational, the marketing support is this substantive and the theatrical footprint is this wide — and ticket sales are nonetheless this low — it suggests outright marketplace rejection.” I think if the movie had been a less angsty rant and more romantic comedy, it might have done better at the box office.
With that being said, I got mostly annoyed with the subplot about the LGBTQ+ Museum. Eichner’s character is supposed to be the museum’s founding director, though his background is not as a museum professional. The real executive director of the American LGBTQ+ Museum is a lovely man named Ben Garcia, who I saw speak at a conference back in May. He is a much more likable person than Eichner’s character, Bobby Lieber. The movie’s portrayal of a National LGBTQ+ Museum is a disgrace. It was meant to be funny but horrifying from a museum professional’s opinion. Then there is one of my greatest pet peeves with LGBTQ+ pop history. They always want to portray Abraham Lincoln as the first gay president (if he was LGBTQ+, then he was bi), but Lincoln would not have been our first gay president. That honor goes to James Buchanan, who no one wants to acknowledge because he, up until TFG from 2016-2020, was considered the most failed and disgraceful president. Buchanan is responsible for letting the Civil War get started and doing nothing to stop it. Yet, he had a well-documented, more so than Lincoln, love affair with America’s 13th Vice President William R. King. A few letters between the two survive, and Buchanan never married. During their lifetime, Andrew Jackson called King "Miss Nancy," and Buchanan's Postmaster General Aaron V. Brown referred to King as Buchanan's "better half," "wife," and "Aunt Fancy."
My pet peeve is that Lincoln was very doubtfully gay. Though it is wishful thinking and a historical stretch, it pops up in Bros. It’s a comedic plot, but the whole idea of Lincoln being gay is history taken out of context. The rest of the museum is absolutely cringe-worthy. You’ll know what I am talking about if you see or have seen it. The museum is not the only thing I found cringeworthy in the movie, but it did drive me a little crazy. It might have been more enjoyable had it not been for the museum subplot. At least it did get a little publicity for the coming American LGBTQ+ Museum, but I wonder if it was good publicity. I hope the real museum is nothing like the one in the movie. As the New York Times wrote in its review, “As a partial answer to these questions, the board creates a Hall of Bisexuals where Amy Schumer and Kenan Thompson play goofy, grinning holograms of Eleanor Roosevelt and James Baldwin. Let scholars argue about the display’s accuracy. It accomplishes what ‘Bros,’ like every other rom-com, aims to do: charm audiences with a spirited, corny facsimile of life.”
I hope if any of you saw the movie that you enjoyed it. I’ll admit that I did not go into the movie in a good mood. Going to Olive Garden beforehand was a major mistake. They were out of more than half of the menu. Also, the food and staff were subpar. So, the night was not off to a good start. Therefore, my mood may have influenced how I reacted to the movie. There were a few places where I did laugh out loud, part of that was due to Dot-Marie Jones’s character. For a movie with a nearly all LGBTQ+ cast and crew, it’s a beginning for what I hope will be better things in the future, but with the box office receipts that it got this first weekend, I’m not seeing a bright future for another gay romantic comedy anytime soon.
Now that you have read my Billy Eichner-size rant, did any of you see the movie? If you did, what did you think of it? And a question for BosGuy, did you spot Sergio as an extra?
Sooo... the weather in Boston wasn't great on Saturday and we went to see the movie. I would guess our theater was about 50% sold out or maybe slightly less, and YES there was a Sergio sighting when the two guys are walking along the street in front of the AHouse. Funny enough, I spotted Sergio. The scene was briefly shown again later in the movie during memory flashback.
I agree with you about Eichner's ranting and his less than believeable acting abilities but seeing your crush without a shirt for most of the movie combined with some truly laughable moments (Kristin Chenoweth ridiculous dress and hat, Eichner taking a photo of his ass, their 4-way and initial love scene to name a few) made it worth the price of admission for us.
I meant to say, Funny enough, I spotted Sergio (he didn't see himself initially).
I really should proof my comments before I submit!
BosGuy, I agree, there were some funny moments, and I am glad I got to see it. And yes, seeing Luke Macfarlane shirtless through most of the movie made it worth it.
I totally agree with you on many points. Funny and entertaining, but enough with the rants. He just gets on your nerves after awhile.
BTW - I gave up on Olive Garden a long time ago. What happened to them?? They used to be a great place to eat for reasonably priced Italian food. Oy Vey
I am sure you are right about the movie, but the real problem is that most people do not want to go to a theater. I know that I do not want to go.
True. Just too easy to stay home.
For the fans of Luke Macfarlane : https://men.aznude.com/view/celeb/l/lukemacfarlane.html
I did not see the movie and from the clips that I have seen, it is not enough to drag me to the movie house. Now, I love a good gay movie and especially support them if they're good.
I am not a fan of Billy. Like you, I get tired of his ranting/yelling. I just can't take it. In the clips that I have seen his acting abilities are not his strong suit. Enough to carry a movie. A cameo maybe.
In my years of life, I am surprised that gay storytelling has not advanced. I don't need Luke strutting around half-naked for most of the movie to bring me to the theater. Also, the common gay stick is getting old. Just give me a well-written story, good acting, and produced, and I am getting my keys.
Now the new movie with Sally Field, Jim Parson, and Ben Aldridge titled Spoiler Alert-
https://youtu.be/ZCyqTNGpC4o -trailer- seems promising. And Antoni Porowski-Queer Eye-is also in the movie. He has been doing a bit of acting these days. Good for him. He might be a sleeper.
Best,
Victor
PS-Olive Garden first came on the scene in 1982. I was in the Air Force stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1987. It was a big deal for the town. Now I know better. Not going to happen.
