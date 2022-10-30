Sunday, October 30, 2022

Migraine


Then your light shall break forth like the morning,
Your healing shall spring forth speedily,
And your righteousness shall go before you;
The glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard.
— Isaiah 58:8
 

I developed a bad migraine last night before I could get a post written for today. When the really bad ones hit, it’s very difficult to think clearly. So, all I’ll say is that I hope all of you have a wonderful and peaceful Sunday.


Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

Rob T said...

SO sorry to hear about your painful night Joe. Hope today is better. We understand re not posting, you take care of yourself first. 🙏

October 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)