Then your light shall break forth like the morning,
Your healing shall spring forth speedily,
And your righteousness shall go before you;
The glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard.— Isaiah 58:8
I developed a bad migraine last night before I could get a post written for today. When the really bad ones hit, it’s very difficult to think clearly. So, all I’ll say is that I hope all of you have a wonderful and peaceful Sunday.
SO sorry to hear about your painful night Joe. Hope today is better. We understand re not posting, you take care of yourself first. 🙏
