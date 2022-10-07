Seven years ago today, I arrived in Vermont. On October 7, 2015, I started my new life in Vermont. I was far enough from my family that I could live my life for me, not for someone else. There have been ups and downs, but I am happy for the most part. I came across this post the other day by the journalist Chuck Palahniuk that said, “If death meant just leaving the stage long enough to change costume and come back as a new character… Would you slow down? Or speed up?” I felt like when I moved away from Alabama, I could change out of my costume and be the person I was meant to be. As I was leaving Alabama for Vermont, a friend of mine sent me the following song. He told me to play it once I crossed the state line out of Alabama. This song always makes me smile.
Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)
Song by Andy Grammer
I've been grinding so long, been trying this shit for years
And I got nothing to show, just climbing this rope right here
And if there's a man upstairs, He kept bringing me rain
But I've been sending up prayers and something's changed
I think I finally found my hallelujah
I've been waiting for this moment all my life
Now all my dreams are coming true, yeah
I've been waiting for this moment
Feels good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Hallelujah, let that bass line move ya, say hey
And it's good to be alive right about now
I was dead in the water, nobody wanted me
I was old news, I went cold as cold could be
But I kept throwing on coal tryna make that fire burn
Sometimes you gotta get scars to get what you deserve
I kept moving on and now I'm moving up
Damn, I'm feeling blessed with all this love
I think I finally found my hallelujah
I've been waiting for this moment all my life
Now all my dreams are coming true, yeah
I've been waiting for this moment
Feels good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Hallelujah, let that bass line move ya, say hey
And it's good to be alive right about now
I almost can-, cannot handle it
I could get u-, could get used to this
I almost can-, cannot handle it
I could get u-, could get used to this
I think I finally found my
(Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah)
(Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah)
Feels good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Hallelujah, let that bass line move ya, say hey
And it's good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Good, good, good, good to be alive right about now
Songwriters: Ian Kirkpatrick / Ross Golan / Andy Grammer / Ryan Joshua Metzger
1 comment:
It's hardly felt like seven years since you arrived in New England, but it's been great hearing about how much happier you've been. I'm glad it's worked out so well for you.
Post a Comment