Moment of Zen: Cooking

I was talking to a friend the other day, and we were talking about southern food, my blog, etc. I told him that if I were to post my true “Moments of Zen,” it would always be about cooking. All the Moment of Zen posts interest me, but what truly calms me more than anything and puts me in a Zen-like state, is cooking. Whether it’s a simple recipe that takes time, a quick and easy recipe, or a complex and time-consuming dish, cooking it what center’s menu and allows me to let the rest of the world go away for a bit. Now, if I could just find a man to cook for. As they say, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” If a man would give me a chance, my cooking could have him hooked forever.
