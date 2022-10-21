Wednesday evening, I had my COVID booster and flu vaccination. The actual shots themselves weren’t too bad, even if the pharmacist who gave them to me was not the friendliest person I’ve ever met. He was young and cute but didn’t even smile once. Anyway, that’s not the point. Yesterday, I had my usual reaction to the COVID booster. It began with a bad headache and body aches. All of my joints hurt. Then, came the fever. My skin felt like I had pins sticking in me everywhere. By last night, my fever had reached over 100, and I went to bed at 7:30 pm. I woke several times, but eventually went to sleep for good around 10 pm.
Thankfully, this morning, I feel much better. The fever and body aches are gone. The headache isn’t completely gone, but does that surprise anyone? I almost always have a migraine. It comes with having “chronic” migraines. On Monday, I will go for my next VYEPTI infusion in the morning and see my neurologist in the afternoon. Last time, the VYEPTI provided some relief, so I hope it will this time as well.
