Headache Relief

Today will be filled with medical appointments. This morning, I have my next VYEPTI infusion for my headaches at the hospital. Basically, they will hook me up to an IV, and I will sit there for 30 minutes or so while I receive the medicine. It was mildly helpful last time. It lessened my headaches for about two months, though it didn't help much when there were weather changes. Since I've reached my insurance's out-of-pocket maximum for medical expenses, this won't cost me anything. The last treatment was over $1400. I will have to talk to my neurologist at the Headache Clinic to see if there is any assistance to pay for the treatment. Otherwise, I will have to discontinue it. I am far from wealthy and meeting my out-of-pocket expenses every year is not a feasible option.
After my infusion, I will get lunch and then head to the headache clinic, where I have a follow-up appointment with my neurologist. We will discuss how effective the VYEPTI was, and I will discuss with her the expense of the medication. The Headache Clinic I go to is well-versed in all things headache related, as it should be. If there is a solution for financial assistance, they should know what it is. I wish insurance companies in the United States weren't able to dictate treatments instead of doctors. It's very frustrating when there are mountains of medical bills to pay, even when you have insurance. So please vote for Democrats and Progressives in the general election next Tuesday. We are all (except for the super-wealthy among us, but I am guessing no super-wealthy person reads this little blog) fucked if Republicans gain control of even one chamber of Congress.
After my headache appointment, I will head over to Target to get a few things. I might as well go while I am in New Hampshire. I may even go by HomeGoods, which is one of my favorite stores. I'll probably go home after that. Quite frankly, all of that is enough for one day.
OMG! In such a wealthy country you cannot provide an universal heath care for ALL your citizens but you put gazillon of dollars in the army or space exploration etc...
I had NO bills to pay when I had a colon surgery on July 21 2017 and since I'm followed by my surgeon every 6 month with scans and colonoscopies and blood tests all this with 0$ to pay.
As I also have diabtese, my personnal doctor is also following me and, again, no charge.
We have universal health care here for decades and since then, no one is going to pay and be bankrupt with health bills.
I have 4 prescriptions meds and I'm on the government meds system. I pay $90/month to purchase them , never more.
