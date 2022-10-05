I got my first dose of the monkeypox vaccine yesterday. When the vaccine was first being distributed in Vermont, you could basically only get the vaccine if you had been exposed to monkeypox, although I always thought that would be too late, but there is obviously something I don’t understand in that logic. Recently, they started allowing all gay men to get to get the vaccine. In Vermont, the easiest place to get it is at Planned Parenthood, so that’s where I went yesterday. It was a really pleasant experience. Everyone was very nice and the shot did not hurt at all. The doctor who gave it to me was quite impressed that I watched and didn’t even flinch when she gave me the vaccine. Not only do I prick my finger every morning to check my blood glucose, but I’ve also become quite familiar with needles after all those Botox injections for my migraines.if I can take 38 shots all over my head and shoulders, I can take a little monkeypox vaccine.
My arm was a little sore, but not bad. I did have a headache, though whether that was from the vaccine or just my usual state of being, I’m not sure. Anyway, I was not feeling very well last night because of the headache, and I’m staying home today because I woke with a bad migraine. I’m very photosensitive today and basically can’t stand even the slightest amount of light this morning
I go back in four weeks for the second dose. In the meantime, I need to get my flu shot and the new COVID booster. It seems like every time you turn around, you need another vaccine, but thank God for vaccines. Taking a shot, is much better than catching one of these diseases.
I have come to love your blog for a long time. You have some health issues and you work in a Museum. Do you wear a mask at work? Did you wear a mask when you went to Bros? I have been wearing masks for more than 2 years. I hope you are taking care of yourself in this new world.
Anon, I don’t wear a mask all the time anymore for several reasons. Vermont has been lucky to have a low number of cases, and I have been vaccinated and double boosted. I will be getting the new booster soon. I do not wear a mask at the museum, nor did I wear one to see Bros. There were only two other people in the theater, so it wouldn’t have been an issue anyway. Even with that being said, I can’t remember when I have stood within six feet of a stranger since this whole thing began. I do my best to stay safe and stay low risk, even if I don’t wear a mask anymore.
Anon, I also wanted to say thank you for being a long time reader. Also, ,y museum is small and we rarely have a lot of visitors. Out largest crowds are theme there are special events on campus. Otherwise, we get maybe a dozen visitors a day if we are lucky. That’s not counting the number of students who walk through the museum as a shortcut to the library.
