I tried to stay up and watch all of the Thursday night football game on ESPN2, but I kept nodding off and decided to just give up and go to bed. As much as I love college football, the night games are not the easiest to be able to stay up to watch, and as I said yesterday, it’s been a busy and exhausting week. I plan to get some rest this weekend. I won’t have much football to watch on Saturday. Auburn is the only one of the teams I watch that is playing on Saturday. Alabama is not playing this weekend. Auburn has been less than great this year, much less, actually. So, I doubt I’ll pay a lot of attention to the game.
No comments:
Post a Comment