It’s Friday Again

I usually work from home on Fridays, but I chose to work from home on Thursday this week. I’m glad I did since I went home from work early on Wednesday because of a migraine and still had a migraine yesterday, just not as bad as it was on Wednesday. Working from home at least lets me be more comfortable. I can also be more productive because no one is interrupting me. Yesterday, I spent nearly the whole my entire eight hour workday answering emails. Every time I thought I was caught up, someone else emailed. Needless to say, I was busy yesterday, but I was also very productive.
The reason I switched my work from home day this week is because of a virtual meeting I have this afternoon. Yes, usually one of the advantages of virtual meetings is the ability to be remote, but I have found that my internet connection at home isn’t always the best for virtual meetings. While this wouldn’t be a issue for most of my virtual meetings, this is a meeting with a speaker from a prestigious institution about coming to my museum, and I don’t want to risk there being any issues. Normally, I would not schedule a meeting for a Friday, but my schedule is more flexible than the people I’ll be talking to today, so I make myself available when they are available.
I suspect today might be another busy day. I still have a lot of emails to answer, but they are emails I knew would not only take more time to answer, but they also required me to use some materials from my office computer to prepare my response.
Regardless of how busy my day may be, I’m glad it’s almost the weekend. I don’t have specific plans for this weekend, but at least I can relax. It’s also supposed to be a beautiful weekend with lots of sun and mild temperatures with low humidity.
Too bad Olympic athletes don’t still compete naked as they did in ancient times.
By the way, who will be watching the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics tonight? I always find the opening ceremony to be interesting and fun to watch, so I plan to be watching. Paris also promises a unique opening ceremony because it will be taking place on the Seine and not in a stadium.
No comments:
Post a Comment